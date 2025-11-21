Four-day centenary fete of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram: Pourakarmikas honoured as celebrations begin

November 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The inaugural day of the centenary celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru — held alongside the Golden Jubilee of the Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) and the Silver Jubilee of ‘Viveka Prabha’ magazine — was marked this morning by Narayana Seva for Pourakarmikas, followed by puja, homa and arati to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at the Ashram premises in Yadavagiri.

As part of Narayana Seva, 100 Pourakarmikas were honoured with kumkum applied on their foreheads and flowers showered upon them. Each worker received a kit containing a blanket, a shirt piece, a saree, a torch, a towel and a book.

Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, who graced the event, highlighted the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ noting that it was Swami Vivekananda who took India’s spiritual thought to the world. He praised Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, for upholding this tradition by beginning its celebrations with service to Pourakarmikas.

“We are theists who worship God, but our actions must be blessed with divinity,” the Seer said, drawing parallels with the bond between Krishna and Arjuna.

He emphasised that God resides in every individual — not just in temples — and urged people to treat everyone with affection, which he described as true service to the Divine. “The true meaning of Narayana is to imbibe good qualities and shed bad ones,” he added.

MLA on Viveka Memorial

MLA G.T. Devegowda assured complete support for ongoing works on Sri Viveka Memorial on Narayana Shastri Road.

Recalling the challenges that stalled the project in its early stages, he said, “We are fortunate to witness the Viveka Memorial taking shape in Mysuru. When work is done in the path of dharma, the outcome will always be positive despite obstacles. Swami Muktidanandaji deserves credit for proving this truth to the naysayers.”

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji said the Ashram’s core mission is to build a model society.

He recalled Swami Vivekananda’s vision for a transformed nation and stressed that progress is possible only when society frees itself from caste barriers.

“Pourakarmikas play a vital role in keeping the city clean. Through their work, they are worshipping God,” he said.

Empowering commoners

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, Swami Anupamanandaji said that India’s progress depends on empowering common people. He noted that Sri Ramakrishna Mission has been consistently involved in such work, alongside its contributions to education.

“I have witnessed the activities of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, for 40 years. Through daily discourse, the monks here have been spreading knowledge and spirituality, serving physically, mentally and spiritually. It is commendable that Narayana Seva is being performed in their presence,” he said.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Halsur, President Swami Bodhaswaroopanandaji, former Corporator D. Nagabushan and Hon. Secretary of Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra Dr. H. Sudarshan were present on the occasion.