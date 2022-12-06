December 6, 2022

Swami Muktidanandaji presents Pratibha Puraskar to SSLC toppers

Mysore/Mysuru: Swami Muktidanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, said that students, apart from pursuing knowledge and an ideal life, should contribute something significant of their own for the country. He was speaking at the Pratibha Puraskar prog. organised by the city’s Dinesh Coaching Centre at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road on Sunday.

The Centre has been presenting Pratibha Puraskar to meritorious students for the last 25 years.

Noting that he has been in touch with all the old students of Ramakrishna Ashram for the past 25 years, Swami Muktidanandaji said, acquiring knowledge should be the top priority of students. Observing that students get extremely delighted if they score high marks, he said that students must not stop at that and instead try to build upon their personality.

Stressing on the need for achievers to spread their knowledge to the whole of society, he said that Mysuru should take the lead in this regard.

Stating that students must understand that home is their first school of learning (Maneye Modala Pathashale) and mother is the first Guru (Janani Modala Guru), the Swamiji said that parents too must not feel that their responsibility is over once their wards are admitted in schools. They must also teach their wards our rich culture and samskara in a simple manner, he added.

Continuing, the Swamiji said India has become a global spiritual centre with many foreigners arriving in the country to learn yoga, knowledge and spirituality. Observing that this is the real strength of the country, he said that India, apart from becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’, should also be a ‘model power’ rather than a ‘super power’ in military might.

Tumakuru Ramakrishna- Vivekananda Ashram’s Swami Veereshananda Saraswati said that students should develop a good personality apart from academic success.

Dinesh Coaching Centre Founder-President N.V. Dinesh spoke on the role of parents in grooming better students, what students should do for achieving success in their career, etc.

Eight students who scored 625/625 and 105 students who scored more than 600 marks in SSLC, four CBSE toppers and 238 students who scored centums in different SSLC subjects were presented Pratibha Puraskar on the occasion.