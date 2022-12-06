Hanuma Jayanti celebrations tomorrow: Tight Police security at Hunsur
News

Hanuma Jayanti celebrations tomorrow: Tight Police security at Hunsur

December 6, 2022

Hunsur: With the grand Shobha Yatre to take place as part of Hanuma Jayanti celebration at Hunsur town tomorrow (Dec. 7), the Police have made elaborate security arrangements for preventing any untoward incidents during the Yatre.

Addressing a press meet at the Dy.SP Office in Hunsur yesterday, SP R. Chethan highlighted the security measures that will be in place for Hanuma Jayanti celebrations and Shobha Yatre, in which thousands of people are expected to take part.

Pointing out that more than 1,700 Police personnel, 8 KSRP battalions and 9 DAR battalions will be deployed for security, he said that 75 CCTV cameras have been installed at vantage points across the town to  keep surveillance.

“Besides 8 check-posts have been set up at the four entry and exit points of the town and at four other points. All the vehicles entering and leaving the town will be checked as a security measure. Also, sale and transportation of liquor has been banned on Dec. 6 and 7 as a precautionary measure. Only those vehicles permitted by Hanuma Jayanti Celebration Committee will be allowed to take part in the procession. The organisers have been told to end the procession by 5 pm on Dec. 7,” the SP said.

Continuing, SP Chethan said that all educational institutions in the town have been declared a holiday tomorrow. Traffic movement has been completely banned on all roads of the town where the Yatre passes through. However, measures have been taken to ensure free traffic movement on NH-275 that passes on the periphery of the town, he said adding that erection of flex boards, flags, banners and buntings will be allowed only at those spots permitted by  Hunsur CMC.

READ ALSO  Hunsur MLA lays foundation stone for development works

The Yatre, which commences from Ranganatha Extension of the town, will pass through Samvidhana Circle, Kote Circle, JLB Road, Factory Road, Bazaar Street, Akshay Bhandar Circle and Kalpataru Circle, before culminating at Manjunathaswamy Temple premises.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Assistant Commissioner Ruchi Bindal, Dy.SP Raviprasad, CMC Commissioner Manasa, Tahsildar Dr. Ashok and others were present at the press meet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching