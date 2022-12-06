100 Hospitals to be upgraded soon: CM
News

100 Hospitals to be upgraded soon: CM

December 6, 2022

Shiggaon: In yet another move for improving the public healthcare system, the State Government has planned to upgrade 100 Government-run Hospitals.

Announcing this after laying the foundation stone for upgradation works of the 250-bed Government Hospital at his Constituency Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Government has made sufficient allocation of funds in the State Budget for upgradation of 100 Primary and Community Health Centres across the State.

Maintaining that his Government is committed for improvement of public health sector, he said there are plans to set up 12 Cancer Hospitals across the State.  Pointing out that 437 Namma Clinics  will start functioning this month, the CM said that this facility will help people in getting treatment for common diseases  and other minor ailments.

Stating that the Government has distributed over 1 crore Ayushman Health cards, Bommai said that free eye check up camps for elderly citizens will be arranged. The Government has also set aside Rs.500 crore for distribution of Cochlear implants for beneficiaries, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching