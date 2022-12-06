100 Hospitals to be upgraded soon: CM

December 6, 2022

Shiggaon: In yet another move for improving the public healthcare system, the State Government has planned to upgrade 100 Government-run Hospitals.

Announcing this after laying the foundation stone for upgradation works of the 250-bed Government Hospital at his Constituency Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Government has made sufficient allocation of funds in the State Budget for upgradation of 100 Primary and Community Health Centres across the State.

Maintaining that his Government is committed for improvement of public health sector, he said there are plans to set up 12 Cancer Hospitals across the State. Pointing out that 437 Namma Clinics will start functioning this month, the CM said that this facility will help people in getting treatment for common diseases and other minor ailments.

Stating that the Government has distributed over 1 crore Ayushman Health cards, Bommai said that free eye check up camps for elderly citizens will be arranged. The Government has also set aside Rs.500 crore for distribution of Cochlear implants for beneficiaries, he added.