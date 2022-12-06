Rich tributes paid to Dr. Ambedkar on 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas
News

Rich tributes paid to Dr. Ambedkar on 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

December 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Rich tributes were paid to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at a function to observe the 66th Mahaparinivran Diwas in city this morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises and offered tribute along with others.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said: “Dr. Ambedkar is a great soul and his personality is one of sheer eminence. Because of this, his thoughts and ideals are relevant at all times.”

Mayor Shivakumar, who too spoke, said that Dr. Ambedkar provided various rights to the oppressed classes and women through Indian Constitution. “He is a tall leader who fought for the rights of the weaker sections,” said the Mayor and concluded by saying that we all can pay our respects to him by following his ideologies.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, former Chairman Kagalavadi Shivanna, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima and others were present.

At Congress Bhavan

Tributes were also paid by the Congress party at Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station here this morning with many Congress leaders offering floral tributes to the portrait of                                            Dr. Ambedkar on his 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, former MLA Vasu and others participated in the function.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching