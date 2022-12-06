Rich tributes paid to Dr. Ambedkar on 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

December 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Rich tributes were paid to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at a function to observe the 66th Mahaparinivran Diwas in city this morning.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Town Hall premises and offered tribute along with others.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said: “Dr. Ambedkar is a great soul and his personality is one of sheer eminence. Because of this, his thoughts and ideals are relevant at all times.”

Mayor Shivakumar, who too spoke, said that Dr. Ambedkar provided various rights to the oppressed classes and women through Indian Constitution. “He is a tall leader who fought for the rights of the weaker sections,” said the Mayor and concluded by saying that we all can pay our respects to him by following his ideologies.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, former Chairman Kagalavadi Shivanna, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima and others were present.

At Congress Bhavan

Tributes were also paid by the Congress party at Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station here this morning with many Congress leaders offering floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Ambedkar on his 66th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, former MLA Vasu and others participated in the function.