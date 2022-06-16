Cases against ill-treatment of elders will be booked under non-bailable section

June 16, 2022

Senior Judge Devaraj Bhute flags off World Elder Abuse Awareness Day rally

Mysore/Mysuru: “Ill-treating, neglect, abuse and assault on elders starts from their respective houses. This is the greatest tragedy in the society and cases against the abuse of elderly people will be lodged under the non-bailable section,” said Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhute.

He was speaking at the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) programme, jointly organised by the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Women and Child Development Department, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), National Service Scheme (NSS) and Senior Citizens Helpline in city yesterday.

Over 40 NSS volunteers from University of Mysore (UoM), Maharaja’s College, Maharani’s College, Yuvaraja’s College and other Colleges took out an awareness rally which was flagged off by Devaraj Bhute from at the Dufferin Clock Tower near Devaraja Market. The rally passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road and Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle before culminating at the starting point.

Speaking on the occasion Devaraj said that it is very disappointing to observe an awareness day against elder abuse. “Before ill-treating elders, one must keep this in mind that one day everyone will grow old. When people turn 60-70 years, they become children. They must be looked after with a lot of affection and care or else they may undergo depression,” he said.

Stating that our history and culture tell us to respect and love elders, the senior Judge gave examples on how Lord Sri Ram kept his promise he gave to his father by going to 14 years in exile and how Shravana Kumar carried his blind parents on his shoulders. “Remember the sacrifices parents did when we were young. Respecting and loving parents in their old age is our responsibility,” he added.

District Disabled Welfare Officer Malini said that senior citizens are facing criticism. They are not in a situation to speak out about the abuse they are facing as they fear on how they might be treated later.

“It is a crime to ill-treat elders. If any senior citizens face such problems, they may call the Elder Helpline toll free number 14567 any time,” she said.

UoM NSS Coordinator Dr. M.B. Suresh, who too spoke, said that he read a news item in a newspaper which stated that in Kolar district about 55,000 complaints were received on Elder Helpline.

“I wonder what might be the number of complaints in other districts and States, if Kolar alone records such a huge number of complaints,” he said.

Eight members led by Keerthi Raj and Rubin Sanjay of Rangantaranga, Mysuru, staged a 20 minutes street-play with messages against abuse of elders. The play was staged for five times in short intervals.

NSS Programme Officers Dr. Govindegowda of Maharani’s Arts and Commerce College for Women, Dr. P.S. Madhusudhan of Maharaja College and Ramesh Babu of Maharani’s Science College for Women and others were present.