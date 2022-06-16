‘Karmayogi Kayaka Day’ by farmers on June 20 to draw PM’s attention

June 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to draw the attention of the Prime Minister during his visit to the city for the International Day of Yoga event, farmers will observe June 20 as ‘Karmayogi Kayaka Day’ on that day and sell farm produce in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the city Law Courts Complex, demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all farm produce.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shantakumar said that selling of farm produce on the street is aimed at drawing the attention of the PM for introducing a law that ensures MSP to all farm produce. Urging the Government to announce FRP (Fair and Remunerative Price) for farm produce so that the farmers can have a guaranteed income, Shantakumar said that the selling is also a mark of protest to register the sorry plight of farmers.

Charging the Banks of not lending loans to farmers for default on earlier loan repayments, he urged the RBI to drop the CIBIL score ( it is a three-digit numeric summary of an individual’s Credit repayment history) clause for availing farm loans.

Setting a 10-day deadline to the RBI to drop CIBIL clause, Shantakumar warned of laying siege to the RBI Office at Bengaluru if no action is taken on the demand.

Association office-bearers Devaraj, Shankar, Bhagyaraj, Venkatesh, Nagaraj and others were present at the press meet.