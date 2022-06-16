Illegal water connections in Urban Local Bodies to be regularised

June 16, 2022

Bengaluru: Taking note of increasing number of illegal drinking water connections, the State Government has decided to legalise all illegal piped water connections in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under the ‘Akrama-Sakrama’ scheme.

Announcing this to presspersons at Bengaluru on Wednesday, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said that those having illegal piped drinking water connections in the limits of all ULBs in the State, can get their connections legalised by submitting documents such as Aadhaar card and an affidavit.

Pointing out that meters will be installed once the connection is legalised, he said that the citizens should pay their monthly water bills at their respective ULBs.

Noting that the revenues of ULBs in some States has drastically increased following legalisation of water connections, the Minister said that the same model is being introduced in the State and it is hoped that ULBs in Karnataka too would augment their revenues through ‘Akrama-Sakrama’ of water connections.

Basavaraj further said that a Rs.9,400 crore Master Plan is on the anvil for addressing drinking water issues in all ULBs and the Government is working on the Centre’s plans for 24×7 drinking water project in local bodies.