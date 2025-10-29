Cases booked for drinking, smoking in public
October 29, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 29 – Vijayanagar Police have registered cases against 25 persons, who were found indulging in consuming liquor in their vehicles or vacant places, in their jurisdiction recently. They were let off later, with a warning by the Police.

The Police, led by Vijayanagar Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar, comprising Sub-Inspectors Jayakeerthi, Anand and Krishna, Commando wing and Vijayanagar Station personnel, took out a special patrolling on Monday night.

The Police also booked cases under COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003), against 19 persons for smoking in public places. Some among them were questioned and let off later.

Similar drive was conducted by Krishnaraja (KR) Policemen in their jurisdiction on Sunday night. The suspicious looking persons were questioned and the people gathered and whiling away time in public were also warned.

