Tiger mauls cow in H.D. Kote Taluk
News

October 29, 2025

H.D. Kote, Oct. 29 – Tiger attacks have continued in Saragur and H.D. Kote taluks with a tiger killing a cow and injuring another cow at Hosaholalu village in the taluk.

Both the cows belonged to Krishnegowda of Hosaholalu. He had left the cows for grazing in his agri field. In the evening, one of the cows returned home. As the other cow did not come back, Krishnegowda observed the cow which had returned and noticed injuries on its leg. He, along with other villagers, then rushed to his field, in search of the cow and found his cow killed and partially eaten by the tiger. Krishnegowda has been earning his livelihood through the cows and his wife has urged the State Government to provide compensation.

Meanwhile, villagers have alleged that the menace of tigers had increased in the region and urged the officials concerned to capture the tigers and protect them and their livestock.

Forest Department officials, who reached the spot, have assured of providing compensation.

