Now, Karnataka Police all set to don Peak Cap

October 29, 2025

Bengaluru, Oct. 29 – Karnataka Police turned a new chapter, by bidding goodbye to Slouch Hats to don Navy Blue Peak Caps. With this, the men in khaki replaced the seven-decade long practice, to sport a new look.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, symbolically fixed the new style caps on the head of the Policemen, at a ceremony organised at Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday.

In his address, Siddaramaiah advised the Police to develop a stronger resolve to check the influence of drugs and other substances in the society, thus saving the youth power and energetic students from falling victim to vices. Such an action will bring pride to Karnataka Police at a global level.

Pointing out that, the instances of Police being hand in glove with real estate agents and drug racketeers cannot be ruled out, Siddaramaiah insisted on nipping the rowdy activities in their buds.

He (Siddaramaiah) asked the Police to question themselves, as to why the fear of Police is waning among the world of crime and the answer is no more a secret.

“Myself hold the credit of selecting Peak Cap for the Police, doing away from the same styled cap that was in use for the past 70 years. Both the Police Officers and personnel will be henceforth wearing the Peak Cap. Let this change boost your confidence and also the capability to deliver,” said Siddaramaiah.

‘Three Cops from Mysuru’

Three Police personnel from Mysuru district, including two from City Police unit and one from the District Unit, were a part of the ceremony held in Bengaluru, where the Navy Blue Peak Caps were distributed in a symbolic manner.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said, no communication has been received yet about the distribution of Peak Caps, but will act as per the orders received from DG and IGP’s office.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana said, a District Armed Reserve (DAR) Head Constable by name Satish was also a part of the ceremony. The new caps will be distributed in the coming days among the Police.