Cauvery comes calling to Mysuru…: Sadhguru to hold talks with TN and Karnataka CMs on Sept.18

September 6, 2019

Mysuru: The Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (TN) have understood the significance of ‘Cauvery Calling’ and we are likely to meet them on Sept.18 to discuss about the issues, said Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

He was speaking at a public gathering organised by Isha Foundation at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here yesterday, as part of Cauvery Calling and the third day of bike rally being taken out to create awareness about saving River Cauvery, and said there is nothing a man cannot achieve. By farmers switching to agro-forestry near the banks of the river, Cauvery can be saved, he added.

If Cauvery, which is a lifeline of people, has to flow continuously then agro-forestry is the immediate need. Farmers should be given support price to grow trees. The TN and Karnataka Governments have promised to give subsidy to farmers in this regard, he said.

People are faced with the twin problems of drought-flood situation and the farmers who depend only on farming are a distressed lot because of this. Three lakh farmers in the country including 48,000 in Karnataka have committed suicide so far. What was normally a 120-day rain cycle in a year has now come down to 70 days. Hence, it is very important to see that more rainy days occur and the only way is through tree plantation, he said.

The farmers should be given the rights over the trees they grow in their farms. A company has a right over the product it produces. But why is it that a farmer who grows trees in his land does not have the right over it? Hence, along with growing trees the farmers should have the right to cut and sell it, urged the Sadhguru.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the Sadhguru through his ‘Cauvery Calling’ movement has come forward to save River Cauvery and everyone should join hands with him in this noble endeavour. Everyone should come forward to preserve nature, otherwise the rivers will go dry and the future generations will be left with only watching the rivers on videos. Hence, the farmers must be encouraged to adopt agro-forestry methods, he added.

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade said that we think only of the present but Sadhguru and the Swamiji think of the future. For me like Cauvery, even Nethravati is important and in the State all are sister rivers and all of them need to be saved. Along with water conservation, it should be used judiciously, he suggested.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the ‘Cauvery Calling’ starting from his Constituency in Kodagu had brought him joy. Likewise, Sadhguru should urge the Government not to allow trees to be cut in Kodagu. The Forest Department has given permission to cut one lakh trees in ten years and the focus should be on this also, he stressed.