Howdah elephant Arjuna rehearses with 500 kg sand bags

September 6, 2019

Mysuru: The Golden Howdah carrying elephant Arjuna began his training of carrying weight this morning.

Before the commencement of weight training, puja was performed at Kodi Someshwara Temple in Mysore Palace premises and to the Gaadhi Namdha (a bed like material) and the crane. Gaadhi Namdah was then fastened on the back of Arjuna and then a cradle-like structure was tied on top of Gaadhi Namdah at about 7.30 am.

Sand bags weighing 500 kg (including the Gaadhi Namdah) were placed inside the cradle in the first phase today which would be gradually increased so that Arjuna would be able to carry the 750-kg weighing Golden Howdah on the Jumboo Savari day with ease.

Arjuna, along with five other Dasara elephants — Vijaya, Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Varalakshmi and Eshwar — left the Palace at 8.15 am and passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Old RMC Circle, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) and reached the Torchlight Parade Grounds at 9.32 am.

During the march, a small break of about three minutes was given to the elephants at Old RMC Circle before proceeding further. Arjuna carried the weight with ease and tirelessly to the Torchlight Parade Grounds.

Upon reaching the Torchlight Parade Grounds, sand bags and the Gaadhi Namdah were removed from Arjuna’s back which would be transported back to the Palace premises in a goods vehicle.

Mahouts, Kavadis and others were provided breakfast while the elephants quenched their thirst at the temporary pond made for them there. They were also fed with food which was brought in a vehicle that accompanied the elephants.

The weight would be gradually increased in the coming days for Arjuna and after 10 days, a wooden howdah weighing 750- kg would be placed on Arjuna for the rehearsal on the Jumboo Savari route. CCF T. Heeralal, DCF Alexander and others were present.

Magnetic Roller

During the march of the pachyderms on the Jumboo Savari route, a Forest Department vehicle fitted with a magnetic roller at the rear moved before the elephants so that any sharp metal objects such as nails, screws, wires etc., which would cause harm to the feet of the Dasara elephants, get stuck to the magnetic roller itself. The magnetic roller was kept unused after last year’s Jumboo Savari which had reduced the magnetic power of the roller. It was charged and has been put to use now.

To retire at 60, this will be Arjuna’s last year of carrying the Golden Howdah

As per the Supreme Court directions and Union Government’s guidelines that no elephant aged above 60 years be made to carry weight and give stressful duty, this would be Arjuna’s last year of carrying the 750-kg weighing Golden Howdah as he is 59 years now and turns 60 next year.

Arjuna, who is participating in Dasara for the last 20 years, has carried the Golden Howdah eight times.

Arjuna was captured in 1968 at Kakanakote forest and is housed at Balle camp in HD Kote taluk in the district. Arjuna is not limited to Dasara procession only. He is used in taming and capturing several rogue elephants besides being used in several tiger rescue operations.

The Forest Department officials are looking for a successor to Arjuna. Abhimanyu, who is 53, has a good experience in Dasara and the Forest Department officials are planning to conduct weight training for Abhimanyu on alternate days.