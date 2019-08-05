News

Yediyurappa to chair Dasara High Power Committee meeting on Aug. 9

August 5, 2019

Mysuru: With Dasara less than two  months away, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) will chair a meeting of Dasara High Power Committee at the auditorium on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru at 12 noon  on Aug. 9.

The meeting which would have been held much earlier under normal circumstances, has been delayed because of the political crisis that hit the State last month, which saw the collapse of JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government and new BJP Government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa taking over.

Amidst the allegations that the State Government was neglecting the world famous event, CM Yediyurappa has finally convened the Dasara High Power Committee meeting on Aug. 9, after returning from his three-day visit to Delhi.

DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, CCF T. Heeralal, DCF Alexander, Tourism Department Deputy Director H.P. Janardhan, CESC, Horticulture and other Department officials will take part in this important Dasara meeting, that sets the tone for the preparations for the 10-day mega event starting from Sept. 29.

DC to chair preliminary meeting this evening

Ahead of the Aug. 9 High Power Committee meeting, DC Abhiram G. Sankar has convened a Dasara preliminary meeting at his office here at 4pm this evening to finalise the proposals to be made to the government for Dasara event.

All District level officials, the City Police Chief and other officials will take part in the meeting.

