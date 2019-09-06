Jaggi Vasudev leads bike rally in city; to leave for Mandya this evening
September 6, 2019

Mysuru:  As part of the ongoing ‘Cauvery Calling’, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev undertook a bike rally on the main thoroughfares of the city, here this morning to create awareness among citizens about the campaign.

The rally, flagged off by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, passed through Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Gun House Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, City Railway Station, Irwin Road, Ashoka Road and culminated in front of the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower.

Later, speaking to media persons, Jaggi Vasudev called upon people to join hands to save River Cauvery and said that the aim of planting 240 crore saplings along the Cauvery basin was taken up to save the lifeline and also support the farmers.

More than 500 bikers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and other parts of the country took part in rally, a group of singers from Isha Foundation, travelling on a vehicle enroute, sang ‘Bharatam Maha Bharatam. Ganga Yamuna Punya Theertham. Sindhu, Saraswathi, Cauvery Jeevana Karana Moolamanthram.’

The ‘Cauvery Calling’ which was launched on Sept. 3 at Talacauvery, the birth place of River Cauvery in Kodagu, will culminate in Chennai. The rally will leave for Mandya this evening and reach Bengaluru on Sept. 8.

Jaggi Vasudev also visited Chamundi Hill this morning where he held an interaction with Isha Foundation Mysuru volunteers following which he visited the Suttur Mutt for breakfast meeting with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

