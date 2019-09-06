Steep fines to dissuade people from breaking law: Gadkari
September 6, 2019

New Delhi:  Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday said steep penalties under the amended Motor Vehicles Act are not meant to collect fines but to ensure that people do not violate the law. The Minister was hinting that the Government may go slow on monetary penalties once people start observing road discipline.

“There is a misconception among people. If they abide by the laws, there will be no fine imposed. The law has not been imposed to collect fines. It has been brought into force so that people take traffic rules seriously and do not violate them,” Gadkari said.

The Minister said awareness related to obeying traffic regulations has increased following the implementation of the new law. He further said that once people start obeying the laws, there will be no need to impose fines.

