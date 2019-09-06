All India Open Universities VCs’ meet

September 6, 2019

Mysuru: “Growing expectations of both quantity and quality have subjected higher education to unprecedented stress in terms of output and effectiveness. The search for the effective alternative has led us to new possibilities like Open Distance Learning (ODL),” said Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar.

Speaking in his welcome address during the inauguration of the two-day All India Open Universities Vice-Chancellors’ Conference on the topic ‘Role of Open Universities in 21st Century: Issues and Challenges’ organised by KSOU at the Convocation Hall, here this morning, he said he was delighted to witness this significant moment of the first ever All India Open Universities Vice-Chancellors’ Conference being held in KSOU.

“We are in the knowledge era, rapidly advancing towards a knowledge society. The forthcoming period of change propelled by mind-boggling advances in communication and information technology, expanding the global and national economy, claims and requests of relief placed on shrinking resources of State and Central Governments have given rise to new ways of thinking and acting about education and training,” he said.

It is a fact that the Open Distance Learning is a vibrant and viable alternative to the conventional educational system. Despite revolutionary developments in the fields of science, health care, information technology, space science and the like, the nation remains unequal, he said.

Like in any field of activity, the lesser the opportunities and the more iniquitous the situation in Open Distance Learning, access continues to be one of the major concerns. None can deny the fact that special groups need special attention, Dr. Vidyashankar pointed out.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha speaking after inaugurating the conference said that when he was elected as MP in 2014, all the KSOU’s courses had been derecognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2013 putting to hardship thousands of students. There were calls to him, twitter and Facebook messages urging him to help them as they had to attend interviews, seek jobs based on the KSOU degrees. He was sad to see many of them crying asking him for help.

He had made all efforts including arranging the meeting with UGC Chairman Ved Prakash three times. However, nothing much had come through as the then Government and the Minister concerned had not bothered to attend the meetings and solve the problems of the students, he said.

However, now due to the efforts of UGC Joint Secretary Dr. Avichal Kapur, the approval for non-technical courses were granted and now there are hopes for 95,000 students to get their degrees, he said.

Dr. Kapur said that any University must follow the guidelines set by the UGC and if they violate it they would get into problems. There are 113 Open Universities in the Country offering 481 programmes. The admissions process has gone online to facilitate easy access and hence every student has an opportunity to register online seeking admissions, he added.

Registrar Prof. B. Ramesh proposed a vote of thanks. Former KSOU VC and Conference Chair Dr. N.S. Ramegowda, MLC and KSOU Board of Management Member Sandesh Nagaraj and others were present.

Vice-Chancellors of Open Universities from different parts of the country, staff and students of KSOU are participating in the two-day conference.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan who was to inaugurate the conference was conspicuous by his absence.