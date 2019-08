August 14, 2019

Mysuru: Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Division, has issued flood warning in the Cauvery catchment area as there is likelihood of releasing 20,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs surplus water from the KRS reservoir any moment.

The CNNL has, in a press release yesterday, urged people living in the Banks of the river and in the low-lying areas to shift to safer places and take precautionary measures for safety and security of their lives and properties.