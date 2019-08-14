Corporators to donate Rs.10,000 each towards flood funds

August 14, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru city Corporators will be donating Rs.10,000 each for the flood victims and it has been decided to collect funds from the public on Aug.16.

The decision was taken at the meeting held yesterday at the MCC’s Old Council Hall which was led by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed and MCC Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj.

The Mayor, who proposed about donating funds to the flood victims, urged the Corporators to donate their three months salary for the flood victims’ fund.

Reacting to the Mayor’s proposal, Corporator Prema Shankaregowda suggested that instead of collecting three month’s salary, let all Corporators donate Rs.10,000 each, which would be handed over to the Mayor though the respective party leaders.

Meanwhile, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad and Shivakumar said that donating little money to the fund would bring a bad name to the MCC and suggested that all Corporators donate their three months salary. As there was difference of opinion among many, Prema Shankaregowda intervened and urged all Corporators to donate Rs.10,000 each.

