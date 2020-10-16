Centenary Convocation: UoM to confer Hon. Doctorate on Sudha Murty

October 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty will be conferred doctoral degree (Honoris Causa degree) at the University of Mysore (UoM) Centenary Convocation to take place at the Crawford Hall here at 10.30 am on Oct.19.

Announcing this at a press meet at Crawford Hall here this morning, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the Convocation Address virtually. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who is the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, will preside.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, will be present on the occasion.

Pointing out that, incidentally, the 100th Convocation (Centenary) is taking place on the same date (Oct.19) when the first convocation was addressed by the erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on Oct.19, 1918, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Centenary Convocation at 10.30 am.

Continuing, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said as a precautionary and safety measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the entry will be limited to just 100 persons, inclusive of 30 gold medal winners, who will be awarded medals on the occasion.

The degree award programme will take place at 2.30 pm, during which, top rankers and high scorers in each department and subjects will be given degrees in batches of 25 each. Pointing out that in total, 29,018 candidates will be receiving degrees, he said that in all, 654 candidates will be receiving Ph.D Degrees in various subjects.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar further said that the programmes will be live streamed on three digital screens installed near the Senate Bhavan, Vijanana Bhavan and University Centenary Hall.

Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan were present at the press meet.