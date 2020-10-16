Mysuru Dasara-2020: Oct. 17-26: Minister inspects arrangements at Palace and Chamundi Hill

October 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid COVID-19 pandemic scare, Mysuru is geared up for inauguration of simple Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill tomorrow (Oct. 17).

Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Cardiologist and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, will formally declare open Dasara-2020 between 7.45 am and 8.15 am.

Six Corona Warriors will be felicitated on the occasion. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others will be present.

This morning, District Minister S.T. Somashekar visited the Mysore Palace and the Chamundi Hill to oversee the arrangements being made.

First, he went to the Palace to see the Dasara jumbo team led by Golden Howdah-carrying elephant Abhimanyu. He offered jaggery and sugarcane to the elephants and interacted with mahouts and kavadis.

The Minister spent around 20 minutes inspecting the ongoing dais work in the Palace premises where the cultural programmes are scheduled to be held from tomorrow.

Later, accompanied by MLAs, S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, the Minister went to Chamundi Hill, the venue of Dasara inauguration.

Officials told him that seating arrangements have been made only for 200 persons as per recommendation of the three- member Technical Team.

All invitees will be subjected to thermal screening near the statue of Mahishasura. Four separate blocks have been created to accommodate 70 persons in one block, 30 in another block and 50 persons each in other two blocks.

Due to COVID-19 threat, only 50 VVIPs (dignitaries), 50 media personnel, 50 officials from various departments and 50 hill residents will be allowed at the inauguration venue.

The chairs have been placed with safe distance as per guidelines of the Union Health Ministry. Every invitee must exhibit the Corona negative report to gain entry inside the venue.

Talking to reporters after the inspection, Somashekar said the inauguration of Dasara atop Chamundi Hill and cultural events at the Palace will be held as per COVID-19 guidelines. Only 30 VVIPs will be allowed to sit on the spacious dais.

Invitation for Mysuru Dasara had been given to all Ministers and 224 MLAs but a majority of them will not come due to Coronavirus scare. Among Ministers, Agriculture Minister B.C.Patil will be the only one to participate in the inauguration function.

The Minister said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will be arriving in Mysuru this evening and chairing a meeting to review COVID-19 situation in city and district. He will stay overnight and participate in Dasara inauguration tomorrow atop the Hill.