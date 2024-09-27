Siddaramaiah inaugurates World Tourism Day fete

September 27, 2024

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated World Tourism Day celebrations organised at Mysore Palace premises this morning.

The CM also launched the refurbished website of Tourism Department and released brochures, for the benefit of tourists with Dasara festival scheduled to start from Oct. 3.

The CM, who flagged off the procession organised as part of the celebrations, recalled the history associated with World Tourism Day, that was declared by United Nations (UN) in 1980.

“With Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024 also ahead, I wish all the best for the annual festival. With city being a tourist hub, I wish all success to the festival, keeping the cultural significance of the city alive,” said the CM.

A colourful procession involving various cultural troupes, tongas and Dasara elephants, was taken out from the Palace premises to Moulana Abul Kalam Azad circle (Highway Circle), passing via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital Circle and Bamboo Bazaar.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Director of Tourism Department Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Joint Director M.K. Savitha, President of Mysore Travel Association C.A. Jayakumar, President of Mysore District Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, President of Federation of Association and Organisations of Mysore B.S Prashanth were among those present.