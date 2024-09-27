High drama at Mysore Airport as CM’s supporters rally behind him

September 27, 2024

Mysuru: High drama was witnessed at Mysore Airport this morning as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in Mysuru on a 3-day visit, following the High Court’s dismissal of his petition challenging the Governor’s sanction for prosecution in the MUDA land deal.

This deal involved his wife acquiring 14 MUDA sites and the Special Court for Elected Representatives has instructed the Mysuru Lokayukta SP to register an FIR against Siddaramaiah and others to investigate the matter.

Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Airport, showcasing their solidarity by holding placards reading, “Siddaramaiah, we are with you.”

The crowd erupted in slogans supporting Siddaramaiah, urging him not to resign and condemning the BJP-JD(S) coalition’s calls for CM’s resignation.

The crowd had assembled at the Airport hours before the CM was scheduled to arrive and it included Congress workers from Mysuru and Siddaramaiah’s home Constituency Varuna.

The cheers intensified as CM waved from his vehicle, prompting supporters to surge forward in a display of solidarity during this tumultuous time, leaving Police struggling to maintain order.

As the crowd moved, several Congress workers, including women, fell to the ground, causing chaos as they were trampled by the crowd.

This led to heightened tensions, with Congress supporters clashing with Police, demanding they not be restrained. The situation escalated into heated arguments, creating a scene of disorder and confusion.

Later, amidst the chants of support from his followers, Siddaramaiah addressed reporters, asserting his lack of fear regarding the Governor’s actions.

“I am being targeted because I am a powerful person, and some people cannot accept that I come from a poor background. I have nothing to hide from the CBI, and I am ready to face any investigation,” he stated.

Regarding the Karnataka Cabinet’s decision to withdraw open consent for the CBI to conduct inquiries within the state, the CM alleged that the agency is being manipulated for political purposes and called for a national dialogue on the matter.

“We are voicing our concerns about the misuse of the agency. They are biased, which is why we are making this decision. The BJP is utilising the CBI to destabilise non-BJP-ruled State governments, and we aim to put a stop to this,” he emphasised.