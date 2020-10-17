Simple but colourful start to Mysuru Dasara
News

Simple but colourful start to Mysuru Dasara

October 17, 2020

All tourist spots in Mysuru, Mandya open for visitors

Mysore/Mysuru: The world famous Dasara festival got off to a colourful start with floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, atop Chamundi Hill this morning.

Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Cardiologist and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, became the first person from the medical fraternity to open Dasara-2020, in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and a host of dignitaries. This time the festival is being celebrated in a simple manner owing to COVID-19.

On the auspicious occasion, Dr. Manjunath and the CM appealed to people to celebrate Dasara in a safe and simple manner. The ten-day Dasara will culminate with the colourful ‘Jumboo Savari’ procession to be held within the Palace premises this time due to pandemic.

Meanwhile, Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar said the order on the closure of all important tourist places in and around Mysuru such as Mysore Palace, Mysuru Zoo, Chamundi Hill, Sri Jayachamarajendra Art Gallery and Sri Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud town, has been revoked as per directions of the CM. Earlier, the District Administration had ordered its closure till Nov. 1 due to spike in Corona positive cases.

Similarly, the Brindavan Gardens in KRS and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Mandya district will also remain open for tourists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching