 ‘Centre gave Rs. 13 crore for cause of Classical Kannada’

January 9, 2023

Funds released to renovate building to house Classical Language Research Centre in Mysuru: CM Bommai

Haveri: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the Union Government had so far released Rs. 13 crore after Kannada was accorded the status of a Classical Language in 2008.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana at Haveri yesterday. “Funds had been released for renovation of the building to house the Classical Language Research Centre in Mysuru and there is a need for a comprehensive research into the Classical Language,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was responding to the charges made by the President of the Sammelana, Doddarange Gowda, who had sought to know what the ‘double engine Government’ had done for Kannada, particularly for studies in Classical Language.

The CM also announced that a High-level Committee, comprising littérateurs, would be formed to advise and guide the Government on the issue of conducting comprehensive research into Kannada as a Classical Language and related issues.

He added that whatever might be the expense, the Government is ready to bear it.

The CM announced that he wanted the Committee to guide the Government in getting justice to the cause of Kannada.