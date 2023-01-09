Union Minister inaugurates Anthropological Survey of India’s Open Air Museum in city

January 9, 2023

Mysuru: The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, visited the campus of Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI), Southern Regional Centre (SRC), Mysuru, on Saturday.

He reviewed the works of AnSI and interacted with the employees at the Centre.

Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, is carrying out a study throughout the nation on “Ethnographic study of De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities” proposed by NITI Aayog. Its Southern Regional Centre, situated at Bogadi, Mysuru, has recently completed the study of 30 communities under the same project. The outcome will help the Government to develop different policies for the marginalised section of the society. Further, the Minister inaugurated the ‘Open Air Museum’ which has been developed by this Centre under 2.0 Campaign.

Dr. Mithun Sikdar, Head of Office, AnSI, Southern Regional Centre, informed that the initiative of developing Open Air Museum comprising tribal huts within its unused office premises, has attracted the attention of Prime Minister Modi, who congratulated the initiative of AnSI by tweeting: “Laudable effort, which will spread awareness on India’s glorious tribal culture and traditions.”

The Open Air Museum of AnSI has been thrown open for public from today (Jan. 9) and there is no entry fee for visitors.