The Officer died of heart attack, says FSL report

January 9, 2023

Mysterious death of KREDL Officer

Mysuru: Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) Officer D.K. Dinesh Kumar (50) had died of massive heart attack, according to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, said Investigating Officer and K.R. Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy.

The FSL and post-mortem reports arrived recently and it is learnt that Dinesh Kumar died of coronary heart blockage. With this, many doubts that had risen over the death of the Officer have come to an end, the ACP said.

It was suspected that the Officer may have died of poisoning or assault and Saraswathipuram Inspector C.M. Ravindra had registered a case of unnatural death on Nov. 29, 2022.

Dinesh’s wife and younger son had informed the Police that all the three had their dinner on Sunday (Nov. 27) night and slept. When she and her son got up the next morning, they found Dinesh in an unconscious state and they too fell unconscious.

Even Dinesh’s maternal uncle H.M. Narayana, a resident of Mandya, suspecting that Dinesh may been murdered, had lodged a complaint with Saraswathipuram Police stating that his sister’s son Dinesh Kumar had not died a natural death.

K.R. Sub-Division ACP Gangadharaswamy, who took up the investigation, had even questioned Dinesh’s wife and son and as he could not get satisfactory information from them, the Police had sought the help of Psychiatrists and officials from the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who held counselling with them but to no avail. The Police, who decided to probe the case through technical and scientific investigations, had sought the help of FSL.