Veteran journalist K. Sathyanarayana passes away

January 9, 2023

Bengaluru: Veteran journalist K. Sathyanarayana (82) passed away following age-related ailments at his residence in LIC Colony, Jayanagar here yesterday.

He leaves behind his wife Venkamma, daughter Apoorva and a host of relatives and friends.

He had begun his career in Thaayinadu in the 50s and then joined Kannada Prabha where he worked for over three decades. He had worked as editor of both Kannada Prabha and Indian Express. His journalistic career had spanned over six decades.

He was known for his articles and columns which threw light on contemporary political and economic issues of the State and the nation, and used to write columns for a few newspapers even at an advanced age.