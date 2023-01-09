Elder Citizens Council holds AGM, establishes Seva Prathishtana for social cause

January 9, 2023

Mysuru: The Elder Citizens Council, Jaya-lakshmipuram, conducted its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) for the year 2021-22 at Saraswathi Samudaya Bhavan in city recently.

Office-bearers for the new Governing Body for the next two years were unanimously elected — Dr. H.M. Nagaraj (President), K.V. Ramanath (Vice-President), Krishna (Secretary), Prof. Javaregowda (Treasurer) and Prof. Nanjegowda (Joint Secretary); Committee Members: Krishnappa Gowda, Suseela Marigowda, V.N. Achar, S.V. Venkateshaiah, P.B. Ramanna, K.V. Krishnamurthy Naidu, C.S. Nagesh, G.M. Made Gowda, P.N. Sridhara, B.V. Narasimham, M.B. Srinivas, D.Srinivas, S.V. Gowdappa (Chairman of ECC Trust), Dr. N.K. Ramachandra Gowda (Trust Secretary).

After the AGM, members of the Elder Citizens Council and Elder Citizens Viswastha Mandali Trust celebrated the Founders Day which was inaugurated by MLC A.H. Viswanath.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC lauded the various social activities taken up by the Council and requested all senior citizens to come forward to make their best efforts to further the social cause. On his part, the MLC assured to sanction Rs. 5 lakh to the Council out of his MLC Fund to develop the institution.

Former University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa wanted the elder citizens to prevent younger generations from leaving the country in search of higher education or for jobs and advise them to find better avenues in our country itself as our country has rich intellectuals and more scope.

Inaugurating the Seva Prathishtana of the Mandali, senior journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar commended the efforts of the Mandali for establishing a Prathishtana to consolidate funds from the donors and philonthrapists and pass on the financial assistance to the poor and needy for their education and social well-being.

Gowdappa, Chairman of the Viswastha Mandali, read out the aims and responsibilities of the Prathishtana and appealed the philanthropists to liberally contribute to the social cause.

On the occasion, five eminent senior personalities Dr. C.M. Muniramappa, Dr. A.V. Narasimhamurthy, Dr. H.M. Nagaraj, Dr. C.V. Gopinath and Manjula Ramaiah were felicitated for their achievements. Sathish, Principal of the Government School for the Blind at Tilaknagar was also feted and a sum of Rs.1,001 was handed over to him by Gowdappa.

Dr. AVN thanked on behalf of all the honoured and donated a sum of Rs.60,000 towards the Prathishtana. Manjula Ramaiah also donated a sum of Rs.5,000.

Krishnappa Gowda, President of the Council, welcomed. K.V. Ramanath, Council Secretary, proposed a vote of thanks. Krishna and Krishnamurthy Naidu introduced the guests. Over 300 members were present.