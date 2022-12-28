Champions in CBSE sports, qualify for Nationals

December 28, 2022

The Annual Sports Tournaments organised by CBSE is initially held as CBSE Clusters in various cities of our country. The students of NPSI Mysore brought laurels to the school by qualifying for National level.

Diya H. Rao of Class 10 won the first place in the U19 Skating Tournament and is qualified for the Nationals.

Diya Umesh of Class 4, Trishika R. Marballi of Class 2 and Y.S. Lithanyaa of Class 5 have bagged the first place in the U-11 Chess Tournament and will soon be representing Karnataka in the Nationals.

NPS International Mysore is also the proud owner of the State Championship in the Chess Tournament.

Kushboo Salecha of Class 12 is also one of the qualifiers for the Gymnastics Nationals Tournament, according to a press release.