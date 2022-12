December 28, 2022

The following three Mysuru city athletes won medals in the recently held Mixed Martial Arts National Championship organised by Mixed Martial Arts Federation of India from Dec. 15 to 18 at Priyadarshini Sports Complex in Mumbai: Harish Gouli – Gold medal (Super Light Weight), Yashraj Mishra – Gold medal (Light Weight) and Leela – Gold medal (Under-18 Feather Weight).

All athletes train at Genesis MMA under Samith Bhat.