Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi distributes 35,000 laddus
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Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi distributes 35,000 laddus

July 17, 2026

Mysuru: Sri Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi located at Chamaraja Double Road in city distributed 35,000 laddus to the devotees visiting Goddess Chamundeshwari Temples atop Chamundi Hill, Gowdagere and Suvarnanagar on the occasion of Ashada Friday today.

 While the Samithi distributed 25,000 laddus atop the Hill, both Chamundeshwari Temple at Gowdagere and Suvarnanagar will be sent 5,000 laddus each. The distribution of laddus has been organised by Arun Kumar Jain and his friends. Laddus were prepared at Nithyananda Convention Hall at Vishweshwaranagar in city.

As part of the 20th year annasantharparne (mass feeding), the Samithi will also be serving food to the devotees which includes bisibele bath, rice-sambar, curd rice  and two vegetable dishes.

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