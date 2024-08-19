Chamundi Hill belongs to Mysore Royal family: GTD
August 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister and sitting Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has said that Chamundi Hill is the property of the erstwhile Mysore royal family and the State Government is administering Sri Chamundeshwari Temple located at the top of the Hill, a pilgrimage site.

Speaking to reporters in the city recently, he mentioned that the property itself belongs to the Mysore Maharajas and their families. He also noted that the Government has established a Chamundi Hill Authority, but its activities are yet to commence.

Reiterating that the property

belongs to the Maharajas, GTD said that the operations on Chamundi Hill and the Temple should continue to be conducted in a disciplined manner as they are currently being followed.

“The royal family is also involved in the management of the Temple. The modalities, power and functions of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority are yet to be finalised. It was just set up some time ago,” he stated.

By airing this opinion, the MLA indirectly expressed his support for the fight being led by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar regarding the rights to Chamundi Hill.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has objected to the State Government’s enactment of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Act, 2024 and questioned this in the High Court which has issued a temporary stay on the State order that aims to consolidate absolute control of the State over the Chamundeshwari Temple built by the Mysore royal family.

