MP Yaduveer Wadiyar opens his office at CADA building

August 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The office of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was inaugurated on the ground floor of the Public Offices Building within the CADA (Command Area Development Authority) Office premises on Aug. 14.

The office was inaugurated by retired Professor K.T. Veerappa in the presence of Yaduveer Wadiyar, BJP workers and leaders. Yaduveer, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, had earlier announced his plans to establish a public office in Mysuru, where people could meet him and submit their grievances.

“This building was originally a public office before becoming known as the CADA Office as the CADA Office was housed here. In fact, the Mysore Palace Office was once housed in this very building. I will be available here every day from morning till afternoon, except when I’m touring the Constituency or attending Parliament Sessions. The public can submit their grievances and I will personally address their concerns,” Yaduveer stated.

He further emphasised his commitment to preserving the traditions, culture and environment of the Lok Sabha Constituency. “I have a grand vision for Mysuru, which I plan to implement in phases, working closely with the Centre to bring projects to the city, district and Kodagu,” he added.

‘Stop State interference in Temples’

Addressing the issue of Sri Chamundeshwari Hill Temple Development Authority, formed as per the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act, 2024, Yaduveer expressed his stance against Government intervention in Temple affairs. “The High Court has issued a stay order against the establishment of the Authority. Places of worship should remain free from Government control,” he said.

Regarding Dasara 2024, Yaduveer confirmed that the festival would be celebrated as per the decisions of the Dasara High Power Committee, with the Mysore royal family continuing its traditional private Dasara at the Palace without any changes.

Yaduveer also commented on the recent Mysuru Chalo Padayatra organised by BJP and JD(S) against alleged corruption in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), calling it a successful event. “I am not aware of any rebel activities within the party. My advice to all is that we need to stay united,” he said.

He also urged the State Government to maintain the guarantee schemes as promised. “Congress came to power by assuring these guarantee schemes. They should not be modified now,” he asserted.

MLC A.H. Vishwanath, former MLA S.A. Ramdas, BJP leaders and prominent city personalities visited the new office to congratulate the MP. A large number of the public also visited to greet Yaduveer on the occasion.