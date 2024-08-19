Pending Supreme Court Case: HDK alleges blackmail by Cong. Ministers

August 19, 2024

Kanakapura ‘rock’ behind exposing CM Siddaramaiah’s illegal dealings

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) yesterday accused Congress Ministers of attempting to blackmail him by highlighting a case pending against him in the Supreme Court. He asserted that he would not be intimidated by such tactics.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy vowed to single-handedly fight against the State Government without seeking support from any Ministers, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He also alleged that Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is being insulted and that he (HDK) is being blackmailed through the revival of old cases in the Supreme Court.

“I don’t care about the Government’s attempts and will fight against the Congress on my own,” he stated, accusing Congress leaders of threatening the Governor and instigating people to rise against Raj Bhavan after the Governor sanctioned petitions by social activists against the CM in the MUDA scam.

Recalling past allegations, HDK said, “I single-handedly faced the mining allegation against me in 2006, just two months after becoming the CM. I never sought shelter from Legislators or Ministers. I am not a coward.”

Deve Gowda not involved

Kumaraswamy strongly refuted Congress leaders’ accusations that his father, JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, had pressured Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the Governor to accord sanction. He clarified that Deve Gowda’s meeting with Amit Shah was to discuss the inclusion of Kadugollas in ST list, and had nothing to do with the current issue.

The JD(S) leader dismissed claims that he and Deve Gowda are trying to send Siddaramaiah to jail. “I have many other things to say about Siddaramaiah,” he hinted, adding that he is not demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation because he knows it won’t happen. “There are laws and whatever has to happen will happen according to the law.”

Taking a jab at Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy sarcastically noted, “Someone from Kanakapura is declaring that he will stand like a rock (bande in Kannada) behind Siddaramaiah, but this same rock poses a danger to Siddaramaiah.”

Target Shivakumar

“Landslides have occurred in Wayanad, Western Ghats and Kodagu, but did rocks provide protection? Many people died due to landslides caused by rocks. The time is not far from when this will happen in Karnataka too. Shivakumar is indirectly responsible for the situation Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing which is why Siddaramaiah’s illegal dealings have been exposed”, Kumaraswamy said.

The Union Minister also emphasised that the BJP-JD(S) Mysuru Chalo Padayatra and the Governor’s decision to sanction an investigation into the MUDA scam are unrelated. “We held the Padayatra to educate people,” he said, stressing that the public is aware of the joint Padayatra.