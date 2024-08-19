Menace of stray cattle returns to M.G. Road

August 19, 2024

Accident raises concerns over public safety

Mysore/Mysuru: A car accident involving a stray cow near the M.G. Road Vegetable Market a few days ago has highlighted the growing issue of stray cattle on the city’s roads.

The stray cattle issue on M.G. Road, which had shown improvement over the past month due to strict enforcement by the City Police and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), has once again spiralled out of control.

Recently, the authorities implemented a no-parking rule and instructed vegetable vendors to confine their sales within market boundaries, effectively reducing street congestion and stray cattle problems.

However, due to recent laxity in enforcement, the road has reverted to its previous chaotic state. Vendors, commuters and stray cattle now freely occupy the streets, leading to renewed traffic disruptions and public safety concerns.

Around 9 pm on that day, a car (KA-55-R-2470) heading towards the Mall of Mysore from JSS Hospital struck a cow standing in the middle of the road. The impact caused the cow to fall, injuring its leg. Fortunately, the animal survived the incident.

The Siddarthanagar Traffic Police, who were at the scene, quickly seized the car involved in the accident. Concerned citizens present at the scene immediately tended to the injured cow, providing first-aid.

Local residents have raised concerns over the increasing nuisance caused by stray cattle on M.G. Road, particularly near the Market area. The road, already congested due to parked vehicles, faces additional traffic disruptions due to these animals wandering freely.

The residents have complained that the cattle often roam the streets, especially during the morning and evening time, leading to frequent accidents.

Despite multiple requests to the MCC authorities to control the stray cattle, the problem persists, causing significant inconvenience and raising safety concerns. Even the Traffic Police have expressed their dissatisfaction, urging the MCC authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.