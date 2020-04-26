No vegetable shandy at M.G. Road Market

April 26, 2020

Marketplace temporarily shifted to Dasara Expo premises

Mysore/Mysuru: The M.G. Road Vegetable Market will be shifted to Dasara Exhibition from tomorrow, Apr. 27. An order to this effect was passed by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde yesterday. The Market will be shifted following complaints of vendors and buyers not following social distancing amidst COVID-19 epidemic.

It may be recalled here that Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar had directed the MCC to shift the M.G. Road Market to the sprawling Dasara Exhibition premises, where a market is already functioning post lockdown.

At a meeting held recently, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra had drawn the attention of the Minister regarding unhygienic practices at the M.G. Road Market that could prove dangerous amid COVID-19 outbreak. There was even a social media campaign over unhygienic conditions of the M.G. Road Market where Mysureans had posted that if not shut, the Market will turn a disease hotspot.

The MCC Commissioner’s order states that the Market will be shifted till the lockdown measures are in force. Separate arrangements have been made in the Dasara Exhibition venue and individual boxes have been created for the vendors to market their produce under shade and on the concrete ground. Vendors can even go to the temporary market set up at Lalitha Mahal Grounds and occupy the remaining vacant spots.

The Commissioner stated that drinking water and toilet facilities have been provided at the Dasara Exhibition along with other basic facilities. Buyers too have ample parking space to park their vehicles and come to the venue and shop.

Police have been requested to make arrangements for both vendors and buyers to maintain social distancing. Vendors could contact Mob: 9886344619 for registration.

There are over 60 to 70 vendors who do regular business at the M.G. Road Market usually from 5 am to around 10 am. Social distancing was a problem here during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the Commissioner’s order and the Minister’s directive, the Police will barricade the M.G. Road Market area from today and ask the vendors to move to either Exhibition or Lalitha Mahal Grounds Marketplace.

Nazarbad Inspector G.N. Srikanth and his team have already begun barricading the Market and notices have been pasted at the venue, alerting the vendors and buyers. At the Exhibition, two more temporary toilets will be built to facilitate the market, MCC Development Officer Bharathkumar, who is leading the shifting operation, told ‘Star of Mysore.’