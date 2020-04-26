India’s COVID-19 fight people-driven: Modi

April 26, 2020

PM in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ warns against negligence; appeals ‘Janata’ to give up public-spitting habit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation in the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ this morning said India’s fight against Coronavirus is people-driven. “Be it in cities or a village, everywhere we can see people getting involved in this fight against the pandemic,” he said.

In the 63rd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi had focused on the situation in the country due to COVID-19. The Prime Minister had on Mar. 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to arrest the spread of the pandemic. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

Taali, thaali and diya

“People of our country are fighting this war with the administration… We are also fighting poverty… I am proud that all of us are part of it… All of us are soldiers in this fight. When people talk about this period they will talk about our people-driven initiatives. Our ‘taali, thaali and diya’ initiatives have kept spirits high,” the PM said.

“Our farmers are working day and night in their fields to ensure that no one goes hungry…there are people who are giving up rents and there are people who are giving up their pension. I bow and respect the 130 crore people of this country for what they are doing during this time.”

“Every sector has been innovating during this period… whether it be people from Aviation or Railways, they are all working to make our lives easier… they are working hard to deliver medicines and other essentials to all parts of the country. People around the world are falling back to Ayurveda and Yoga to fight COVID-19. We need to be more confident about our old teachings,” he said.

PM on Holy Ramzan

“We need to wear masks… it has become a part of our daily lives… it has not happened before but this is a new reality. Our perception about masks will change very soon. The month of Ramzan has begun. Last time, during Ramzan, we never imagined that something like this will happen. We have to be more resilient and reserved during this Ramzan so that we can celebrate Eid when it comes,” he added.

“We should not be overconfident. We should not presume that COVID-19 will not enter our homes, offices and colonies…we have to stay vigilant. We should ensure that we are never negligent…I appeal to you again, ‘Do Gajj Doori…Bahut hai Zaroori,” he said.

“Be it in cities or villages, everywhere we can see people getting involved in this fight against the pandemic. While some are feeding the poor, some are making masks, others are selling their lands to raise money for this fight. Our hard-working farmers are also ensuring no one is hungry.”

Digital platform

“We have created a digital platform — covidwarriors.gov.in — which around 1.15 crore people, including doctors and nurses, have joined. I urge you to join the portal and become a COVID warrior. Be it our businesses, office culture, education, medical sector… everyone is adapting to new changes in a post-Coronavirus world,” he said.

“Today, we are realising every person’s value — people working in our houses, working in shops, drivers… We are now realising the importance of people during this Coronavirus lockdown. This is a time, when India does not need to share medicines with other countries… and no one will even object. But still, India acted beyond its own self-interests and considered the humanitarian needs of the world. We took the responsibility to provide medicines to different countries to help everyone.”

‘Don’t spit in public’

“When I speak to the leaders of other countries, they thank India and the people of India. India’s Ayurveda and Yoga is also being talked about and is appreciated across the world. COVID-19 has led to many changes around us, the most prominent among them is wearing a mask. Masks have become a part of life due to Coronavirus. It doesn’t mean if someone wears a mask, they are sick,” the PM said.

“Another awareness that has been created due to Coronavirus is that spitting is a bad habit and poses grave dangers for health. It is “better late than never”, so people should give up the habit of spitting,” Modi appealed.