Kodagu-origin doctor receives ‘Drive of Honour’ in US

April 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While doctors and healthcare workers combating COVD-19 pandemic saving millions of lives continue to be attacked in India, certain Indian doctors, who are doing similar job in the United States, are getting publicly recognised, honoured and thanked for their noble profession and for saving them from the clutches of death.

The first was Mysuru-origin Dr. Uma Madhusudan who received a unique ‘Drive of Honour’, a heart-warming gesture recently to appreciate her efforts in fighting the global Coronavirus pandemic where several Police vehicles, fire brigade trucks and private vehicles went past by her house with sirens and honks blowing and stopping by for a few seconds, thanking her.

Next it was Dr. Keekanamada Preethi Subramani, a Kodagu-origin doctor who works at Saint Francis Hospital and conducted COVID-19 tests, to be recognised for her extraordinary service of treating COVID-19 patients in South Windsor in the United States. A convoy of 100 vehicles blaring horns and sirens drove past her house, thanking her. The videos of people waving at her from vehicles and her waving back at them have gone viral.

Incidentally, Dr. Preethi lives in the same residential layout where Dr. Uma resides in South Windsor, Connecticut. Dr. Preethi lives with her husband Keekanamada Subramani.

Dr. Preethi graduated in Medicine from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru and migrated to the US in 1999. She is currently working at St. Francis Hospital in South Windsor.

Replying to this unique felicitation, Dr. Preethi said that she accepts the honour with all humility.

She is the daughter of Mundanda Rajappa and Jayanthi, residents of Nelaji village near Napoklu. Rajappa was the first player to represent Kodagu district in the State Ranji cricket team. He is currently based in Bengaluru. He told newsmen that he was proud of his daughter’s work.

Dr. Preethi’s spouse Subramani hails from Birunani village in South Kodagu. The couple has two children – Nikitha and Nikhil.