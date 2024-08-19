Meghalaya Governor’s 8-day Karnataka tour begins

August 19, 2024

C.H. Vijayashankar to visit Mysuru from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25 and participate in a series of programmes

Mysore/Mysuru: Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayashankar will visit Karnataka for eight days starting today (Aug. 19) to participate in a series of programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

According to a statement from the Central Government Communication Department, Vijayashankar, a former MP representing the Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency, will visit Mysuru for the first time after he was appointed Governor of Meghalaya.

He is scheduled to reach Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Aug. 19 and stay in Bengaluru. Before arriving in Mysuru on Aug. 20, Vijayashankar will visit the Kumbalagodu Mutt near Bengaluru and participate in special puja rituals.

He will call on former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru and hold talks with him. He will later visit ‘Keshava Krupa’ in Bengaluru which houses the RSS Office.

The Meghalaya Governor will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on Aug. 21 at 9 am and offer special prayers. He will visit Arkadham Ashram in Vijayanagar and later at 2.30 pm, participate in a ‘Citizen’s Honour’ function to be held at Rotary School on JLB Road.

On Aug. 22, Vijayashankar is scheduled to visit Kendaganneshwara Swamy Temple Gaddige at Bilikere and Sai Baba Temple in Hunsur. He will also visit Sri Guru Raghavendraswamy Temple at Kalkunike in Hunsur to offer special prayers.

Vijayashankar is scheduled to visit T. Narasipur on Aug. 23 and offer prayers at Tripurasundari Amma Temple and on Aug. 24, he will visit Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in Mysuru where a civic reception has been organised in his honour.

On Aug. 25, the Meghalaya Governor is scheduled to participate in the 109th Jayanthi celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Suttur Mutt and visit the residence of retired Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore Prof. J. Shashidhar Prasad at 6 pm.

After visiting K.R. Pet on Aug. 26 where he will offer special prayers at Bhoo Varahaswamy Temple, he will leave for Bengaluru on Aug. 27. He is scheduled to visit the Kamakhya Temple in Assam on Aug. 28 before returning to Meghalaya.