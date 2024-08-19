Congress leaders, Kuruba Sangha take out torch-light march to condemn CM’s prosecution

August 19, 2024

Mysuru/ Chamarajanagar: Strongly condemning the Governor’s sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA sites allotment scam, Congress leaders and workers held a torch-light protest march (Panjina Meravanige) yesterday evening.

The march, which commenced from Chamundipuram Circle, passed through N.S. Road before reaching Nanjumalige Circle (Kanaka Circle), where they burnt the placards carrying the image of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Throughout the march, the protesters raised slogans against Governor Gehlot.

Addressing the protesters, K.R. Bank Vice-President Basappa (D. Basavaraju) said that the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine is out to tarnish the clean image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by making false charges against him in the MUDA scam.

Maintaining that Siddaramaiah was a clean hand, with no black spots in his over 4 decades of political journey, Basappa condemned Governor’s action and urged the Centre to recall him.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar said that those who have amassed wealth through illegal means, have ganged up against Siddaramaiah.

Maintaining that the Opposition, unable to digest the popularity and honesty of Siddaramaiah, who is a mass leader, has been unfairly targeting the CM, he charged Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of unseating democratically elected State Governments.

Alleging that the Governor had acted at the behest of the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine, he said that the Centre was making moves to send Siddaramaiah to jail just as it did in the case of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike President K.S. Shivaramu, leaders V. Ramaswamy, Jogi Mahesh, M. Sunil, Subramanya, AHINDA Javarappa, K.V. Mallesh, Naveen M. Kempi, Deepak Shivanna, Lokesh Kumar Madapura, Vijaykumar, Broadway Kiran, Kanakamurthy, Ravi Tagaru, Lokesh, Malegowda, Deepak Puttaswamy, Shivakumar and others were present.

Kuruba Sangha protest at Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar Taluk Kuruba Sangha also took out a torch- light march in the town yesterday evening condemning the Governor’s sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The protest march, which commenced from Chamarajeshwara temple in the town, passed through the main thoroughfares before reaching Bhuvaneshwari Circle where they staged a demonstration for some time.

Alleging that the Governor was acting at the behest of the Centre, they demanded his resignation and urged him to leave the State.

Asking Karnataka Governor Gehlot to withdraw the sanction, they warned that they would intensify their protest if the Governor does not act on their demand.

Sangha Hon. President Bellegowda, CHUDA Chairman Mohammad Asgar, leaders Chikkamahadevu, Nallur Rajashekar, Subbegowda, Govindu, Halepura Mahesh, Mahadevaswamy and others took part in the torch- light protest march.