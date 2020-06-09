Chamundi Hill Road widening works in full swing

June 9, 2020

Pending works from Mahishasura Statue to Kurubarahalli Circle under progress

Mysore/Mysuru: The Rs. 9.03 crore road widening and development works, taken up from Chamundi Hill to Kurubarahalli Circle, which was stopped following COVID-19 lockdown, has resumed since about 15 days.

So far the widening of the stretches from Nandi Statue to Mahishasura Statue atop the Hill, construction of retaining wall, storm water drain and footpath along the main road, construction of retaining wall and storm water drain along new Nandi Statue Road, development of old Nandi Road, construction of retaining wall on Jwalamukhi Road, development of Venkatasubba Rao Road, Konanere Road, Hukkeri Road and Bull View Road has been completed.

The remaining works (road widening and development, resurface, storm water drains and footpaths on both sides, installation of reflector studs, traffic sign boards and road asphalting) costing Rs. 3.95 crore from Mahishasura Statue to Kurubarahalli Circle (7.8 km) has been taken up now.

The works are going on in full swing under the supervision of PWD Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Raju. The tender for this works was called much earlier and was awarded to PWD Contractor Yoganand.

It may be recalled that the Road widening and development works were taken up following instructions from the then District Minister V. Somanna, during his inspection of Chamundi Hill following heavy rains and collapsing of a portion of the retaining wall on the stretch between View Point and Nandi Statue.

As the 7.8 km-long Chamundi Hill Road was an important road, the PWD authorities in their proposal, had stressed on the need to widen the stretch from Nandi Statue to Mahishasura Statue in order to avoid traffic congestion, especially on Fridays, weekends and other public holidays.