TN man tests positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru

June 9, 2020

Manasara Road in Ittigegud sealed down, residents put under Home Quarantine

Of the total 101 positive cases in Mysuru, 96 discharged

Mysore/Mysuru: A 50-year-old man from Tamil Nadu (TN), who had come to city for some work at the industrial area last Saturday and stayed at his in-law’s house on Manasara Road in Ittigegud, has tested positive for COVID-19 last night. The patient has been shifted to the COVID Hospital on KRS Road here.

As the man had developed COVID-19 symptoms, he voluntarily went to a private hospital for a check up and the hospital’s management informed the District Administration about it.

Soon, the Health officials put him under Facility Quarantine at Basappa Memorial Hospital (BMH) on Hunsur Road, collected his throat fluids and sent it for testing. As the lab reports showed him to be COVID-19 positive last night, the patient was shifted to the COVID Hospital for treatment. There are 30 houses on Manasara Road, where the patient stayed. The entire stretch has been sealed down and the residents have been put under Home Quarantine. According to the May 21 order of the Deputy Commissioner, only the road where the house of COVID-19 patient is located has to be sealed down.

Meanwhile, the MCC staff have begun spraying disinfectant on the road and surrounding places of the house in which the patient was staying and the Health staff are monitoring the health of all those under Home Quarantine.

MCC Development Officer Bharath, Nazarbad Inspector G.N. Srikanth and MCC Health Officers Dr. Jayanth and Dr. D.G. Nagaraj are supervising the disinfection process of the area. Thermal screening of those in Home Quarantine will be taken up daily and essential commodities to the residents too will be supplied by the MCC.

Now the total positive cases in the district are 101 with 96 patients being discharged and five active cases remaining.