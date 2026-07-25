Chamundi Temple Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa transferred

July 25, 2026

Nanjangud Temple Executive Officer C.G. Krishna promoted to take her place

Mysuru: The State Government has transferred M.J. Roopa, Secretary of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority and appointed C.G. Krishna, currently serving as Executive Officer of the Sri Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud, in her place.

The transfer order, issued yesterday, however, does not mention Roopa’s next posting.

Roopa’s transfer comes amid allegations of misuse of power, with several videos purportedly related to the allegations circulating on social media.

Dr. Yathindra unhappy?

It is also learnt that Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is also the Mysuru District Minister, was reportedly unhappy as he was not informed about the transfer of an officer serving in his district. However, sources said, there was a possibility that the transfer order would be withdrawn. Meanwhile, the Government has promoted three junior-grade officers in the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments to the senior grade.

Following Krishna’s appointment as Secretary of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, S. Lakshmi, Executive Officer of Kebbalu Temple in Ramanagara district, has been posted to the Sri Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Roopa said, she was unaware of the transfer. “Please confirm the news about my transfer with the person who gave you the ‘sweet’ news, as I have no information in this regard,” she said.

Roopa as MDA Commissioner?

Although the transfer order does not specify Roopa’s next posting, there has been speculation over the past few months that she may be appointed Commissioner of the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

In the meantime, the Government has appointed MMC&RI Chief Administrative Officer B.R. Mahesh as the in-charge Commissioner of the MDA.

If Roopa is eventually appointed, the Authority would get a full-time Commissioner after a gap of several years.