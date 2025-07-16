Chamundi Vardhanti tomorrow: KSRTC to run buses from 8 am

July 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: On account of Vardhanti (birthday) of Goddess Chamundeshwari tomorrow (July 17) atop Chamundi Hill, KSRTC will ply buses from Lalitha Mahal grounds to the Hill temple from 8 am.

According to a press release from Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, devotees coming to the hill through 1,001 steps from the foothill, are provided entry from 8 am.

Cleaning of steps

Kuduma Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Padayatra Seva Trust, Mysuru, has organised cleaning of 1,001 steps of Chamundi Hill on July 20 at 8 am.

M.K. Mahadev, President of the Trust, told media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, senior advocate O. Sham Bhat, sculptor Arun Yogiraj and Prasad Mitra Chaitanya Swamiji will be the chief guests.

“The kumkum (vermilion) made of chemicals applied by the devotees on the steps of Chamundi Hill as a mark of devotion will be cleaned during the event. Such kumkum pose a threat to the stairs and those who come in contact of such chemically based products may ail from health disorders. The Department concerned should ensure that only naturally made kumkum are sold in the market. Devotees should also desist from using plastic carry bags and avoid environmental pollution. Instead they should use cloth bags,” said Mahadev.

Ashok Kumar, Chinnaswamy, Doreswamy, Kaushalya and Maniraj were present.