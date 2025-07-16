‘Change your lifestyle, return to ancestral food habits’

July 16, 2025

Ministers Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao share expert findings to check new-found fears over increasing heart attack cases

Bengaluru: The desi food habits of yore followed by our ancestors is the perfect therapy for the diseases stemming from new lifestyle, with the State Government propagating the same in the wake of new-found fears over the spurt in heart attack cases.

In a joint media briefing held here yesterday, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, released the report submitted by experts, who conducted a detailed study into the recent heart attack cases, with majority of them reported from Hassan.

The Ministers attributed heart attacks to the people who are practicing western food culture. It’s not just the case of Hassan, which witnessed a spike in heart attacks, but also of the State, with youngsters found increasingly susceptible to heart attack.

Denying that, those who contracted Covid and received the jab of vaccine, were among the large number of victims, the Ministers said, such an argument holds no water, but the sudden shift in food practices is the major reason for concern on health front.

Allaying fears over Covid-19 vaccination, they observed that “Covid vaccination and death due to heart attack cannot be linked, but the pattern of deaths in Hassan and other districts is comparatively same. It is wrong to weigh heart attack related deaths in Hassan on a different scale.”

Making a fervent appeal to people against rushing to hospitals in panic, the Ministers said, the average number of heart attacks remains the same when compared to corresponding period of previous year. It would be better if people undergo health check up every year. In addition, one hour in a day should be spared for regular exercise. Youngsters should stay away from smoking and other vices, with the Government drawing stringent measures to curb preparation of food in unhygienic conditions by reining in road-side food vendors.

The Ministers advocated better health practices like incorporating better lifestyle habits, good sleep and rest, without pressing the panic button unnecessarily. If anybody has symptoms of heart attack, they should seek medical advice, thus avoiding hospital visits sans any reasons.

They highlighted that diabetes, blood pressure, change in food habits and stressful life are causing heart attacks, but study is being conducted to ascertain scientific reasons behind the rise in death of youths due to heart attack.

In January, a total of 11 people among 178 diagnosed of heart attack have succumbed, while in February, 10 among 181 have died and 9 out of 200 in March. In Bengaluru, 101 people have died of 2,165 people who were found to have suffered heart attack.

Turning down any plans to screen children vulnerable to such health conditions, the Ministers said, awareness about heart attack is being conducted by Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Jayadeva Hospital).