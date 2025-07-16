Karnataka caps film ticket prices at Rs. 200
Karnataka caps film ticket prices at Rs. 200

July 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government yesterday issued an official notification capping the prices of cinema tickets in the State, including theatres and multiplexes at Rs. 200.

The notification issued by Under Secretary to the Government, Home Department (Prisons and Cinema) B.K. Bhuvanendra Kumar stated, “Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the State including multiplexes for all language films shall not exceed Rs. 200 inclusive of entertainment tax.”

The notification was issued following the announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his recent budget speech and the prices of the tickets have been capped formally with an amendment to Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014.

Similar notification was issued by State Government during the previous term of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister in 2017 which was strongly objected by multiplex owners who had moved High Court forcing the State Government to withdraw the notification. Now, it remains to see how the multiplexes would react to the new notification.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association have also supported the capping of ticket prices stating the move would increase the number of audiences into the theatre and support Kannada and other language movies.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Single Screen Owners Association President M.R. Rajaram welcoming the move said the capping of ticket prices would help save the Kannada Film Industry.

“Presently, only a few actors are working for Kannada movies, while others have been acting in multiple languages in the name of high budget Pan India movies. Following this, the tickets prices are fixed on the higher end as the actors, assistants and technicians are demanding a hefty remuneration,” Rajaram said and added the capping of ticket prices was not new as it had already been implemented in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, opposing the capping of ticket prices, C.R. Hanumanth, partner of DRC Multiplex here said it was an unscientific move that affects the multiplexes business. “We have made huge investments to provide best of the experience for cine buffs. The State Government has given us 15 days time to file our objections which we will be doing soon,” he said.

