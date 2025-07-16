Sadhana Samavesha at Maharaja’s College Grounds: Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inspects preparations 

July 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Congress Government’s ambitious ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ set to be held at the sprawling Maharaja’s College Grounds on July 19, marking two years in office, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inspected the preparations at the venue this morning.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCPs R.N. Bindu Mani and K.S. Sundar Raj, City Congress President R. Murthy and other officials.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Dr. Mahadevappa said lakhs of people are expected to attend the convention, which is intended to highlight the Congress Government’s achievements over the past two years and to counter allegations made by Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. He informed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will arrive in Mysuru on a three-day visit starting July 18.

During the convention, the CM will launch various developmental projects worth Rs. 2,569 crore, including Rs. 502 crore in PWD initiatives such as white-topping of roads, and Rs. 408 crore in CESC projects.

Dismissing the Opposition’s claims that State Government is bankrupt, Dr. Mahadevappa asserted that the Congress Government has not only effectively implemented its five Guarantee Schemes but is also actively funding development works across Karnataka. “The Sadhana Samavesha will be a direct response to the baseless allegations of Opposition,” he said.

Clarifying that the event is not a political show of strength, he said the convention will focus on the inauguration and foundation-laying of several key projects, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to development and public welfare.

Commenting on Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala’s recent meeting with MLAs and Ministers in Bengaluru, Dr. Mahadevappa said it was merely to offer suggestions for development. He rubbished Opposition claims that Surjewala is acting as a “super CM,” reiterating that Siddaramaiah is the Chief Minister and no one else.

Addressing the recent protocol controversy over the inauguration of the Sigandur Bridge in Sagar Taluk, Shivamogga — launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari without any Congress leaders present — Dr. Mahadevappa noted that it was during his tenure as PWD Minister in 2013, under the first Siddaramaiah Government, that the bridge’s construction began.

Expressing disappointment over the row, he called for improved coordination between the State and Central Governments, stating that developmental initiatives should rise above politics.

When asked about speculation of a political upheaval in the State this September, he responded with a touch of humour: “Yes, Sankranti is coming in six months,” while dismissing any talk of leadership change as mere rumour.