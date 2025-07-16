Govt. agrees to fulfil demands of 10 City Corporations’ employees

July 16, 2025

State-wide indefinite stir called off

Mysore/Mysuru: The employees of 10 City Corporations in the State (Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Vijayapura and Belagavi) have ended their indefinite strike following assurance from Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on fulfilment of their demands, at Bengaluru yesterday.

The staff of City Corporations were on strike since July 8, following a call by Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike Naukarara Sanghagala Parishat seeking fulfilment of their various demands, which they said were just and long overdue. They called off their strike following assurance from Minister Byrathi Suresh on fulfilment of their demands at his meeting with the office-bearers of Karnataka Rajya Mahanagara Palike Naukarara Sanghagala Parishat at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Minister Suresh is said to have agreed to make amendments to Cadre and Recruitment (C&R) Rules, consideration of Corporations’ employees as Government employees on a full scale, providing KGID (Karnataka Government Insurance Department), GIS (Group Insurance Scheme) and GPF (General Provident Fund) benefits, which were the key demands.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to the Corporations’ staff, to get approval of the Finance Department for making amendments to C&R Rules, to get sanction from the Finance Department for creation of Municipal Administration Commissioner post and to obtain approval for appointment of Environmental Engineers in City Corporations. Suresh further said that measures will be taken for extending Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Insurance coverage for all staff and to bestow powers to the respective Corporation Commissioners for sanctioning medical treatment costs of staff.

Following the assurance from Byrathi Suresh, the Parishat President A. Amruthraj and Karnataka State Government employees Association President Shadakshari, declared that the indefinite strike has been called off and felicitated the Minister.

Later, the office-bearers also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his home office ‘Cauvery’ and felicitated him.