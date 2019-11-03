Chaos at MCC meeting over re-tendering of pending works

November 3, 2019

Mysuru: The last Council meeting of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) before the term of Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath ended witnessed chaotic scenes with Corporators, cutting across party lines, launching a protest against the alleged stay orders issued for about 106 works worth Rs. 10.70 crore. The meeting was held on Thursday at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Hall of the MCC.

While the elected representatives demanded re-tenders for pending works, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde was in no mood to compromise, stating that he needed sufficient time to invite tenders and inspect the related documents.

Opposition Leader (BJP) in MCC Council B.V. Manjunath demanded the MCC Commissioner to provide details on previously invited tenders. Replying, Gurudatta Hegde said it was not possible to give approval for pending files without conducting spot inspections and added that he needed time to complete the same.

To this, Corporators mentioned that they had no objection to carrying inspection but added that the same explanation was given during the previous meeting as well and no action had been initiated till date.

Unhappy with the explanation provided by the Commissioner, some of the BJP Corporators entered the Well of the Council Hall, shouting slogans. Meanwhile, other Corporators including former Mayor Ayub Khan, Shanthakumari, Prema Shankaregowda, S.B.M. Manju, K.V. Sridhar and others also took objection to the Commissioner’s statement.

This was followed by a 40-minute dharna by both BJP and JD(S) Corporators who demanded immediate approval for re-tendering process. Later, Gurudatta Hegde promised immediate approval and said the rest of the files would be approved after thorough inspection.

Potholes make noise

The Council Meeting also witnessed Corporators raising their voice against the pathetic condition of roads in city. The elected representatives opined that they were unable to face the public due to shoddy road works.

Former Deputy Mayor Shanthakumari, who took up the issue, said continuous reports were being published in newspapers on worse roads. She mentioned that elected representatives were not able to face the public as they were questioned continuously on bad roads. Other Corporators including Satish, Shivakumar, Prema Shankaregowda, S.B.M. Manju, Sunanda Palanethra, Prameela Bharat and B.V. Manjunath also spoke on the same issue.

SOM report taken note

Shanthakumari also cited a news item that appeared in Star of Mysore recently on City Police clearing footpath encroachments to make way for smooth pedestrian movement near the Sub-urban Bus Stand. “If Police were involved in clearing encroachments, what are the MCC officials doing,” she questioned.

Later addressing the Council, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath also expressed her disappointment over the issue. She said, “Officials must function in tandem with elected representatives.” The Mayor also warned the MCC Commissioner stating that she would write to the State Government informing about the official apathy if action is not taken immediately.

The MCC Council expressed its gratitude to Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed as it was their last Council Meeting at high office.